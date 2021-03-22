The accolades for Dawn Staley, former Dobbins basketball star, who is the head women's basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, continue to be impressive. Staley reached another milestone earning her 500th career victory as a head coach as top-seeded South Carolina defeated Mercer, 79-53, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 21 in San Antonio, Texas.
The Gamecocks (23-4) were led All-American forward Aliyah Boston who had 20 points and 18 rebounds. Boston's efforts helped Staley reached that milestone.
Staley has put together an amazing coaching career. In 2017, she guided South Carolina to the NCAA championship. Last season, the Gamecocks had a terrific 32-1 record and were ranked No. 1 the final 10 weeks of the season. Staley was selected as the Associated Press coach of the year. However, the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staley, a North Philadelphia native, started her coaching career at Temple University in 2000. She spent eight years on North Broad Street compiling a 172-80 record during that time. She also coached some great players such Candice Dupree, Khadija Bowens, Christena Hamilton and Cynthia Jordan and others.
Staley led Temple to seven postseason appearances in eight years. She had six 20 or more wins seasons six times. She was named A-10 coach of the year twice in 2004 and 2005. She took the Owls to three consecutive A-10 conference championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006.
Staley went to South Carolina in 2008 where she has coached for 13 seasons. She amassed a 328-102 record during those years. She has taken the Gamecocks to eight NCAA tournaments. She has recorded four 30-win seasons - 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2019-20. She has also gone to four Final Eights - 2002, 2015, 2017, 2018. Staley also boasts two Final Four appearances in 2015 and 2017. Staley has coached some terrific players at South Carolina such as Tiffany Mitchell, Alaina Coates, Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis and A'ja Wilson.
In an interview with the Associated Press Staley briefly talks about the accomplishment. "I mean it's a great milestone," She said. "It means that you've been in the game a long time. And more than likely you've had some great players that allows you to get to this point, from my Temple days to my South Carolina days. ... I'm forever indebted to them."
Next up, South Carolina will face eight seeded Oregon State in the second round on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
