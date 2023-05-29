Raptors 76ers Basketball

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers hired coach Nick Nurse on Monday, following his exit from Toronto Raptors, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced the move.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.