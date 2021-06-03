Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers used a smaller and quicker lineup with the injury to center Joel Embiid to help the 76ers defeat the Washington Wizards, 129-112, to win the opening round of the NBA playoffs in five games.
The 76ers will now face the Atlanta Hawks, who eliminated the New York Knicks in five games, in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. The series will begin on Sunday 1:00 PM, June 6 at the Wells Fargo Center and will be televised on ABC.
The Sixers started shooting guards 6-foot-2 Seth Curry and 6-foot-5 Matisse Thybulle, 6-foot-11 point guard Ben Simmons and 6-foot-6 small forward Danny Green and 6-foot-8 power forward Tobias Harris. According to a statement from the Sixers, an MRI, which was reviewed by several orthopedic specialists, revealed that Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. The injury will be managed with a physical therapy and treatment program. He is considered day-to-day.
With Embiid out, the small lineup really paid off for the Sixers. Curry shot 10-for-17 from the field and was the team's high scorer with 30 points. Harris connected on 9-of-17 shots for had 28 points. Simmons had a triple double tallying 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Rivers was really impressed with the way his players stepped up in the team's close out victory over the Wizards.
"It was really a great team win," Rivers said. "I just loved the way they played. We got down the lane and no panic set in. I really believe they believed they were better today. They were the better team.
"I thought they played with that type of confidence. For one day of really changing like going small [lineup]. They executed well. It tells you how focused they were. We didn't have a lot of time to work on a lot of stuff, but they did it.
"So, I'm just really proud of all of them. Ben was incredible. Tobias was incredible. Seth what can you say. Everyone else was good. Tyrese [Maxey, 13 points] came in and Furk [Furkan Korkmaz, 10 points] gave us a big lift. I thought Dwight Howard [12 points] in the second half was huge. It was what you would call the all hands hand team win for sure."
The Sixers are going to need this kind of effort in the next series against the Hawks. Atlanta is led by point guard Trae Young who had 36 points and nine assists in Game 5 close out 103-89 win over the Knicks. Young is one of the league's elite playmakers. He can shoot from three-point range, penetrate to the basket and hit the open man on the perimeter.
Young really controls the game for the Hawks. At 6-foot-1, he is a handful with his ballhandling and scoring. He has the ability to keep to keep the defense honest when he gets into the lane. If you collapse on him, Young usually throws a lob pass to 6-foot-10 center Clint Capela for a easy dunk.
The Hawks are good outside shooting team. They like to spread the floor and get the ball to their shooters. Atlanta has some good perimeter players with 6-foot-9 power forward John Collins, 6-foot-8 forward De'Andre Hunter, former Friends' Central standout, 6-foot-6 shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, 6-foot-10 power forward Danilo Gallinari and 6-foot-1 shooting guard and former Sixer Lou Williams.
Young remains the key player. The Sixers could use Simmons who is one of the NBA's top defenders on Young. At any rate, with the availability of Embiid not know at this time going forward, the Sixers hope to carry the momentum from Game 5 into the next series against the Atlanta Hawks.
