It's been a big year for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris who has been playing some great basketball during the NBA playoffs. In addition to his talents on the court, Harris has made a big impact off the court as well.
The NBA recently announced that he has been named a finalist for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. He joins Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony , Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson as the five finalists up for the award.
Named after six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the award recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar's life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.
Harris, a longtime advocate for social justice, has been particularly focused on eliminating racial inequities within school systems that have historically harmed young people of color. To date through the Tobias Harris Charitable Fund, he has awarded $2 million dollars to help move the needle on educational equity.
This year, he awarded $300,000 to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to recruit teachers from HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) or diverse backgrounds - who are more likely to carry higher student loan balances following graduation - and provide relocation stipends to prevent barriers of quality Black teachers in the classroom.
Harris also created the Tobias' Top Teachers program, to assist in recruitment and retention of Black male teachers by helping fund 55 professional development workshops and providing 800 new teachers with needed classroom supplies. Additionally, through his Lit Labs program that focuses on improving reading scores among students of diverse backgrounds, he distributed 30,000 books to 8,000 Philadelphia children to prevent summer reading gaps and helped improve the average rate gain for young scholars by 70 percent.
Harris used his voice and platform to speak out against systemic injustice and racism, marching in protest of police brutality, calling for reform while in the NBA Bubble and reflecting on racial injustice in The Player's Tribune.
With actionable change at the center of his efforts, Harris led conversations with teammates and helped launch the VOTE 76 initiative to encourage civic engagement. He also named as one of two player representatives to the NBA Foundation board, which aims to create greater economic opportunity for Black youth through employment and career advancement. Harris has selected Fund for the School District of Philadelphia as the recipient of his donation.
As previously announced, each finalist has selected an organization focused on advancing social justice that will receive a contribution on his behalf. The winner's selection will receive a $100,000 donation and the other four finalists will each receive a $25,000 contribution for a social justice organization of their choosing.
The winner will be announced before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.