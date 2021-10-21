The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a great season opening win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The question is did they miss Ben Simmons? The answer is “no.”
Tyrese Maxey was the starting point guard who played extremely well. Maxey, a second-year guard and 2020 first round pick out of Kentucky, had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He shot 8-for-14 from the field and 2-for-3 from three-point range.
With all the drama from Simmons rejoining the 76ers following his holdout, which led to his suspension for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team and him missing the Sixers’ season opener against the Pelicans according to a statement from the team.
There’s been no word from the team on whether Simmons will play in the Sixers’ home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The only real answer to handling the 76ers disgruntled 6-foot-10 point guard is to move him.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has to find a way to get this done. It’s not an issue that’s going to go away. Simmons, the three-time All-Star guard, could become a distraction. You don’t want that looming over the team.
Simmons surprised everybody when he rejoined the team despite his offseason trade demand. It’s not easy trying to move when all the other teams know you want to trade him.
Teams around the league know he’s not a very good free-throw shooter coupled with his hesitancy to shoot from the outside. As a result, teams just back off and force him to shoot form the perimeter, which appears to be something that either he can’t or is not comfortable doing. This was very evident in the playoffs.
His strongest attributes are his ball-handling, quickness and his ability to get out in the open court. At his size, he can get the ball off the boards and run the fast break. He can really pass the ball and has the ability to find the open man.
Is this enough to attract an all-star or some kind of high level player? Maybe? It’s possible.
Then again, if you look at trading players like him it some times doesn’t yield the return you’re looking for in the deal. The 76ers have to understand that. It’s unlikely that you’re going to get a top player on another team for Simmons.
They’re probably going to have to settle for some role players. In 1992, the Sixers dealt forward Charles Barkley to the Phoenix Suns for shooting guard Jeff Hornacek, power forward Andrew Lang and former Temple star Tim Perry.
Barkley averaged 23.1 points and 11.1 rebounds a game prior to the trade. In eight years, he played in six consecutive all-star games. He was easily one of the top 10 players in the NBA. No disrespect, but Simmons isn’t at Barkley’s level.
Nevertheless, the Sixers should try to get the best possible deal for him. They shouldn’t give him away, but they should get as much as they can within reason.
If the Sixers can trade Simmons, that would be better for all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.