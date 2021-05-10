The Philadelphia 76ers are moving into high gear as they approach the NBA playoffs. The veterans seem to be playing at a high level, but so is the 76ers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey, who provided the team with quite a lift.
Maxey, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard, has demonstrated great quickness off the dribble along with an ability to get to the basket. His speed, ball-handling skills and play in the open court have made a difference offensively during his time on the court. Maxey, a former basketball star at the University of Kentucky, who was the 76ers' first round draft pick in 2020 has exhibited this style of play in college, but gives some credit to head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers for his efforts this season.
"A little bit of both," said Maxey, who averages 7.6 points and 1.8 assists a game. "Coach [Doc Rivers] told me that he felt I had the ability to get down hill a little bit more and not settle as much."
Maxey really displayed his talents in the Sixers 118-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. He had 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, two of three from three-point range with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Rivers was very impressed with his contributions.
"We needed energy in the game," Rivers said. "I thought he was terrific. He shot the shots that he should shoot. He attacked when he should attack. He made the right passes. The thing that won't show up in the stats [statistics]. We challenged them to get up every single time and turn them.
"He was exhausted at the end of the game because of that. But it's funny I told him defense is hard. It exhausts you, but you can do both. I thought he did that. I was real happy for him."
Sixers shooting guard Matisse Thybulle is one of the team's best defenders. Thybulle, a 6-foot-5, 201-pounder, averages 1.6 steals a game.
"I watch a lot of Matisse's film," Maxey said. "I just learn so much in a little knowing him and just talking to him and watching that film. I just try to get better every single day. A hundred percent better on the defensive end."
Maxey has helped the Sixers with its 47-21 record, which is the best in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers will visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, May 11th for an 8 p.m. with an eight-game winning streak. Rivers knows he can use Maxey's speed against the Pacers.
"Tyrese is really the only one," Rivers said. "I guess you can throw Ben [Simmons] in that category. I guess we're talking in football terms. We want him to use it. We want him to put as much pressure on the other team by going downhill as anyone can and he's doing that."
After this contest, the Sixers have three games left in the regular season.
