The Philadelphia 76ers finished the season with the No. 1 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The 76ers (49-23) will enjoy a little time off before they start postseason play against the second team to come out of the NBA's new play-in tournament.
The first round of the tournament in the Eastern Conference will start on Tuesday, May 18. The No. 10 Charlotte Hornets will visit the No. 9 Indiana Pacers (6:30 p.m. TNT) In the second match-up, the No. 8 Washington Wizards will play the No. 7 Boston Celtics (9 p.m. TNT).
The Western Conference play-in tournament will begin on Wednesday, May 19. The No. 10 San Antonio Spurs will travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ESPN). The No. 8 Golden State Warriors will play the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers on the road (10 p.m. ESPN).
The Sixers have the top seed for the first since they went to the 2001 NBA Finals with Allen Iverson, Aaron McKie, Dikembe Mutombo, Eric Snow, Tyrone Hill and George Lynch. However, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the 76ers capturing the NBA title.
The Sixers have a 29-7 record at the Wells Fargo Center. They will open the NBA playoffs at home. However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers knows the team has a lot of work to do before they tip-off the NBA playoffs in Philly.
"The West is wide open and the East is wide open from the way I look at it," Rivers said. "Because of last year, teams stayed in the bubble longer and all that.
"This is a huge accomplishment, but this is the first one. We can't rest on this. We got to get ready. We're going to play a tough opponent in the first round. I don't know who it's going to be, but they're going to be ready. They're going to be playoff tested already whoever it is. They're going to play up to three games already. So, we would have had a week off. We have to be ready out of the box."
The Sixers are led by their young stars center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons. Embiid, a 7-foot, 280-pounder, is a strong candidate for the league's Most Valuable Player award. He's averaging 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game. Simmons, a 6-foot-11, 240-pounder, is making a big push for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year honor. He's tallying 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a game.
Embiid and Simmons will be key players along with forward Tobias Harris, guards Seth Curry and Danny Green who all have significant playoff experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.