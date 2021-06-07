The Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task in front of them. The team must figure out how to stop Trae Young.
He put on quite a show in the first game of the best of seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center. Young, the Atlanta Hawks' point guard,ended up scoring 35 points and handing out 10 assists while leading the Hawks to a 128-124 win over the 76ers on Sunday taking away the home court advantage from the Sixers.
The Sixers now have to scramble to find a solution for Game 2 Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.
Young is the real deal. He's averaging 30.2 points and 9.8 assists a game in the postseason.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, can beat you in so many ways. He can knock down the three-point shot. He can get into the lane for a floater. He can explode to the basket. He can throw the lob to the Hawks' big men Clint Capela and John Collins. He can also find the open shooters on the perimeter. You have to pick your poison with Young, as the Sixers found out in the first match up.
Several players had a chance to play him in the first game. Small forward Danny Green tried to slow him down for most of the first half. Shooting guard Matisse Thybulle attempted to stay with him. Point guard Ben Simmons spent a few minutes on him. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers will try to come up with a plan contain him.
"Danny's been pretty good on small guards all year," Rivers said. "But Trae is not just a small guard. He's a terrific guard."
Rivers and Simmons were real thrilled with the way the game was officiated in regards to defending Young.
"Everyone had their chance," Rivers said. "It's funny, I thought Ben picked up two fouls for playing defense. That was frustrating he was on Trae. Then, you had to worry about fouls.
"I thought Matisse [Thybulle] picked up. I was very surprised. I'm going to get an explanation why that wasn't overturned. I don't know what more solid defense that you can have. They still gave him two free throws. So, we have to check because it felt to me that Trae was the one initiating most of the contract with his hands and pushing off, but we were the ones that just kept getting fouls. Either we're doing something wrong or we have to figure out how to make sure that's called on him as well."
Simmons, a 6-foot-10 play-maker, hopes to use his length and physicality in guarding Young the next game. It's possible he could see more time on him. He spent most of the first chasing the Hawks' great outside shooters like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and Solomon Hill. Simmons was asked about guarding Young in tonight's game.
"I probably will do that," Simmons said. "I mean I want to if the refs aren't going to call so many fouls, let me be physical and be 6-10. Then, I'll be 6-10. We'll see.
"Obviously, Trae is very talented. He's crafty. He's not a selfish player. So, he's going to find his guys when they're open. At the same time, he's looking for his. A lot of respect to him. I'm looking to come in there to see if I can be a little more physical next game. See if the refs are going to let us play a little bit."
Simmons is a strong candidate for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. His defensive prowess could be a huge factor on Young. It's going to be interesting to see what happens.
The Sixers got a big time performance from center Joel Embiid who had 39 points and nine rebounds. Embiid played with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee he had from the fourth game in the Washington Wizards series. Embiid's great effort was basically canceled out by Young's overall contribution.
This is a big game for the Sixers. They don't want to go down 0-2 in the series heading down to Atlanta on June 11th and 14th.
