The Ben Simmons saga is maybe the most ridiculous thing that has happened since the Sixers' Process era began, and on Monday morning the All-Star's holdout took another crazy turn.
Simmons' team and the Sixers are reportedly looking to reach a resolution that would bring Simmons back to Philadelphia, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania both reported Monday morning. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark has confirmed the report.
This news comes just days after many insiders reported that Simmons' camp was repeatedly saying he was in this thing for the long haul, and was even prepared to sit out an entire season if the Sixers couldn't find the correct trade partner.
