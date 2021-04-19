The Philadelphia 76ers will have a real tough stretch the rest of this week. The 76ers will face two of the NBA's best teams in the next four days.
The 76ers will host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, April 21 at the Wells Fargo Center. After that, they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, April 22 (7 p.m. TNT) and on Saturday, April 24 (3:30 p.m. ESPN).
These are three huge games for the Sixers. The Suns are not only one of the NBA's best young teams, but one of the league's top teams overall. Phoenix (40-16) has the second best record in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz (42-15).
The 76ers have been playing some great basketball with center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons leading the charge. Embiid has been nearly unstoppable against other bigs in the league. He's been able to dominate inside and outside with his scoring, averaging 30.0 points and 11.1 rebounds a game.
The 7-foot, 280-pounder, has been a real force at both ends of the court. Embiid is making a strong push for the league's Most Valuable Player award. He will battle the Suns' big man Deandre Ayton who is averaging 15.1 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. Ayton, a 6-foot-11, 250-pounder, is a strong inside player who can also run the floor.
Ayton should prepare Embiid for his matchup against the Bucks' 6-foot-11 power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who by the way is the NBA's reigning MVP. Back to the Suns, the big matchup really seems to be Simmons and the Suns' high scoring guard Devin Booker who is averaging 25.5 points a game. Booker, a 6-foot-5, 206-pounder, is a handful. He can get his shot off against anybody. He can shoot the deep three-pointer as well as take the ball to the basket.
The Suns defeated the 76ers, 120-11 on Feb. 13. Booker had a big game tally 36 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field. Simmons, a 6-foot-11, 240-pounder, has played some great basketball averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals a game. His biggest asset has been his defense. Simmons like Embiid is a major candidate for a big award. This honor is Defensive Player of the Year. The Sixers will need Simmons to play at that level against Booker. He has really hurt the Sixers in the past.
This won't be an easy game for the Sixers. The Suns coached by Monty Williams are a well-rounded team that could in the open court and play extremely well in the half court.
In addition to Booker and Ayton, the Suns are led by point guard Chris Paul and former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges. Paul, a 6-foot, 175-pounder, is averaging 15.6 points, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals a game. Bridges, 6-foot-6, 209-pound small forward, is averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.
The Sixers will need power forward Tobias Harris who has put together a brilliant year to step up in this contest. Harris, who has been nursing a sore knee is tallying 20.5 points and 7.2 rebounds a game will be questionable for the match ups.
The Sixers could also use some contributions shooting guards Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz off the bench. Milton, a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder, averages 13.6 points a game. Korkmaz, a 6-foot-7, 202-pounder, averages 9.4 points a game.
Following the game against the Suns, the two games with the Bucks are really big. The Sixers (39-17) have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee (35-21) has the third best record in the conference.
The 76ers need these games to maintain the top spot. The last time they played the Bucks edged the Sixers, 109-105 in overtime on March 17. Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 15 rebounds in that game. The Bucks other key players are former 76ers point guard Jrue Holiday and small forward Khris Middleton. Holiday, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, averages 17.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game. Middleton, a 6-foot-7, 222-pounder, is tallying 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game.
The 76ers will play the Bucks twice on their court. That's a big challenge for them.
