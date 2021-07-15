After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, you knew this was going to be a long summer for the team. No one can attest to that more than Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons, who was a huge disappointment in the playoffs.
With the off-season underway, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly opened trade talks with point guard Ben Simmons according to The Athletic. The teams that have engaged with Philadelphia have been met with a high threshold in terms of a return for three-time All-Star.
It's not gong to be easy to move Simmons following his dismal performance in the playoffs. Moreover, the question still remains unanswered, what kind of players are you going to get in return for him? Teams are probably not going to be swayed solely based on his three NBA All-Star game appearances.
Teams around the league know he's not a very good free-throw shooter coupled with his hesitancy to take shots from the outside. As a result, teams just back off and force Simmons to shoot from the perimeter, which appears to be something that he either can't or is not comfortable doing. This was on full display in the playoffs.
Although Simmons has been touted as a great defensive player, he had a lot of trouble defending Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young in the playoffs.
Simmons' strongest attributes are his ball-handing, quickness and ability to get out in the open court. At 6-foot-11, 240-pounds, he can get the ball off the boards and run the fast-break. He also can really pass the basketball and has a knack for finding the open man.
It's just his inability to shoot the ball has become a big problem in the postseason. For whatever reason, it's not as prominent during the regular season. But when the playoffs start and the game slows down his shortcoming become magnified on the court.
If Simmons could develop a jump-shot, he would be a major threat offensively. Sixers Hall of Fame point guard Maurice Cheeks was not a great outside shooter but when the ball rotated back to him, whether it was from Julius Erving, Moses Malone or Andre Toney, he was able to knock down the open shot. In most cases, that was just a 15-footer.
The Sixers have tried to take Simmons off the ball and move him to the front-court with hopes of him being more of a factor offensively. The problem with that is he's playing against players just as big as him. So, that not an easy situation for him.
The Sixers can move Simmons. It's just that what are they going to get back. Is it going to be enough to put them in contention for an NBA title or to even make a strong run in the playoffs? If the Sixers trade Simmons, they have to get some quality players back to put around center Joel Embiid. If not, they could take an even bigger step backwards.
It's going to be interesting to see what happens down the road.
