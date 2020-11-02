The Philadelphia 76ers have added a long time NBA executive to its front office with the hiring of Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations. Morey, who spent 14 seasons with the Houston Rockets, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization.
While Morey was in Houston, he spent 13 years as the Rockets’ general manager compiling a 640-400 (.615) record, the second best of any NBA team during that period. He’s looking forward to working with the Sixers.
“I’m so excited to be here,” Morey said. “I can’t believe how quickly this came together. To have a chance to work with a legendary franchise, committed ownership. It’s going to be exciting here in Philadelphia.
“Ownership is committed to championships. A chance to work with [Glenn] Doc Rivers [Sixers new head coach] a championship again. A chance to work with [general manager] Elton Brand. I’m so happy that he took that step and urged Josh [Harris, Sixers managing partner] to bring me here. So, we can work together.”
From 2007-20, Morey’s teams never had a losing season, winning 50-plus games eight times and qualifying for the postseason 10 times. Houston’s eight consecutive playoff appearances, include several trips to the Western Conference Finals, represent the longest streak in the NBA.
In addition to the team announcing Morey’s new position, they also announced that Brand has signed a multi-year contract extension.
“Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers president of basketball operations,” Harris said in a statement. “Talent like Daryl rarely becomes available so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring him here. He has an extraordinary track record of success in this league as an innovator, visionary and leader, and I believe he significantly improves our chances of delivering a championship caliber team to our fans.
“This offseason, we made it our mission to make this organization better and stronger. By hiring a tremendous front-office leader in Daryl and championship coach in Doc, as well as extending Elton, we’re proud of what we’ve assembled. I’m excited for their leadership and look forward to continuing to build a team this city and our fans can be proud of.”
During his tenure with the Rockets, Morey played a role in bringing several all-star caliber talent to the Rockets through trades and free agency, including James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. In 2017-18, Morey receives Executive of the Year recognition and Harden was chosen as the league’s MVP after the Rockets posted a franchise best regular season record 65-17.
