Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said that the team had not seen the best of center Joel Embiid in their second-round series against Miami.
"He's still trying to figure out how to play with that mask sliding all over his face and his hand," Rivers said. "So I think the best is yet to come for Joel in this series."
Embiid has averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a block since returning to the lineup after a concussion and broken orbital bone in his face.
For Philadelphia to take a decisive three-game to two lead over the Heat, the team will have to put together a great road effort, something it has failed to do for most of the postseason.
The Sixers are legitimately a Joel Embiid game-winning heave in Toronto away from possibly having a 1-3 road record in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the team has struggled to muster the same production away from the Wells Fargo Center.
In the first two games of the series with the Heat, Philadelphia shot 17 and 26% from the three-point line and turned the ball over 22 times.
However, as Rivers pointed out after Sunday's win Embiid is on the plane to Miami this time.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's defensive plan was to build a wall around James Harden defensively, making it tough on the guard who saw two and sometimes three defenders on every possession, forcing him into tough spots. His teammate's inability to make shots put the shorthanded Sixers in a deeper hole.
Embiid changes that; his presence on the court opens up opportunities for Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris. Philadelphia shot 32 of 66 from three at home with Embiid back in the lineup.
At home, role-players often play more complimentary and perform better with the added boost of the crowd. For example, Danny Green shot 10-13 from three in Philadelphia.
To steal a pivotal game 5 in Miami Tuesday night, Philadelphia needs Green to knock down a few shots from behind the arc.
So far in Miami, Green is shooting 2-14 in this series.
Most importantly, Philadelphia needs Harden to make shots like he did Sunday night. When the Sixers get 30 points from the former MVP, it unlocks another gear for a team still searching for its true identity three months after the blockbuster trade.
In the first three games against Miami, Harden shot 4-19 from deep; in a pivotal game four win, he was 6-10 from three.
"I just took what the defense gave me," Harden said. "Same shots; I just made some. That's the only thing that changed, man, and I made some shots. Obviously, that's a game-changer. Just being aggressive."
Embiid said this is why the Sixers got Harden.
"That's the reason he's here; that's why we brought him here," Embiid said. "We are far from playing our best basketball. So, that's the encouraging thing."
