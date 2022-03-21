James Harden drove to the basket with five seconds remaining, went up for a layup, and was charged with a flagrant foul.
It was the final nail in the coffin of a bad Sixers loss.
On a night where Philadelphia squandered a 16-point first quarter lead, the team struggled to put up any fight vs. Toronto in a 93-88 loss.
Time and time again Toronto out-hustled Philadelphia grabbing 56 rebounds including 20 offensive to the Sixers’ 40 total rebounds.
Joel Embiid had an off night and looked gassed down the stretch, sitting on the scorers table during a dead ball. The five-time all star shot just 6-20 from the field and finished with 21 points.
Harden struggled mightily with his 3-point shot going 0-4 on the night, in total shooting 5-12 for 17 points. He added nine rebounds and eight assists, however was called for three charges, including the game-deciding call with two seconds remaining.
Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Toronto.
Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points including knocking down two 3-pointers.
After the game Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said, “we got our butts kicked tonight.”
For the second time in six days Philadelphia started hot and built a double-digit first quarter lead of at least 15 points. It lost both games, last Monday to Denver and Sunday to Toronto.
“We took the first 12 minutes off and rested for the last 36,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse joked. “Give our second unit a lot of credit because they changed the game.”
Chris Boucher led Toronto’s second unit with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Tobias Harris had a dreadful night for the 76ers converting on just two of his nine shot attempts for five points and four fouls.
Philadelphia’s bench continues to be a problem. The team had just 14 bench points, 11 of those from swingman Georges Niang who hit three 3-pointers.
A backup center has been cause for concern during Philadelphia’s playoff runs for years and the addition of DeAndre Jordan doesn’t seem to change that concern for this Sixers team.
With Jordan on the floor the Sixers were outscored by 10 points, he had two rebounds, a turnover and a foul.
Tyrese Maxey shined when he got his chances scoring 19 points on 8-14 shooting, but too often his offensive input comes in flashes and then he takes a back seat and stands in the corner.
Philadelphia has 11 games remaining before the playoffs start and there are a lot of questions left unanswered by this team as the stretch run nears.
