It was early March, and the Philadelphia 76ers were three games into their James Harden experiment. After acquiring the former MVP, the Sixers were rolling, and Harden and Embiid looked to be one of the new top duos of the league.
It looked like a seamless transition after back-to-back wins against the New York Knicks, in which Harden averaged 27.5 points, 12.5 assists, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.
Harden boasted that he would be himself no matter what team he was on.
"I'm very comfortable in a lot of situations, especially basketball," Harden said. "I feel like you can put me anywhere in the room, and I can fit in, so here is no different. Just survey the room, see what you have, and try your best to fit in and be the best James Harden I can be in every aspect."
And then Harden began to struggle to score the basketball. Over the final month and a half of the regular season, Harden shot under 50% from the field in 14 of the final 16 games he played in the regular season, including eight games below 30 %.
The rumblings were there, but Harden's playmaking steadied Philadelphia enough to keep the questions at bay. However, Harden was not the same ball-dominant scorer as when he was a scoring champion with the Houston Rockets.
In 21 games for Philadelphia, Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, seven rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Harden's points per game were inflated by his ability to draw free throws. The 10-time NBA All-star shot 8.8 free throws a game, with Philadelphia offsetting his 47% field goal percentage and 32% 3-point percentage, his lowest of his career.
In the playoffs, superstars are supposed to be superstars, the game slows down, and the big names come up big under the bright lights.
Earth to James Harden. Harden has a reputation for coming up small in the playoffs. Whether the criticism is fair, he has not come through when his team needs him the most to close out a series.
When Philadelphia packaged Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Ben Simmons for Harden, it was clear that Harden was supposed to provide the punch the Sixers have lacked since failing to re-sign Jimmy Butler in 2019. In addition, Harden was supposed to be the steady offensive fixture to help center Joel Embiid, providing a scoring touch and making big-time shots down the stretch.
Harden is one of the most dazzling scorers in NBA history, his step-back jump shot after lulling defenders to sleep with several fast-paced between-the-legs dribbles is one of the most polarizing moves in the league. And if he didn't step back after making the defense dance, he was sure to beat them off the dribble and attack the rim.
That Harden appears to be gone. In a playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Harden struggled mightily. Harden has averaged 18.4 points and 9.2 assists while shooting 37% from the field (36.8% from two and 37.8 from three) through five games against the Raptors, his worst shooting percentage overall since 2014.
Harden is averaging just under four turnovers per game.
In a lopsided, half-hearted effort, Monday, Philadelphia lost 103-88, a game that will send a once 3-0 series back to Toronto with the Sixers clinging to a 3-2 lead.
Harden was uncharacteristically passive. After his normal dribble moves, he would attack the rim and then dish the ball out to the perimeter. He finished with 15 points, shooting just 11 times, and looked out of it, committing five turnovers and failing to beat Raptors defenders off the dribble repeatedly.
After the game, Embiid said, "He (Harden) needs to be aggressive and be himself. That's not really my job; that's probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots."
Before game four last Saturday, there was a lot of talk about an upcoming second-round matchup between Philadelphia and Miami. If Philadelphia gets there, Harden has got to be Harden, not this version of himself playing with trepidation and an unwillingness to take over games.
