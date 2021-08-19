The Philadelphia 76ers made the correct move by re-signing all-star center Joel Embiid to a four-year, $196 million contract extension this week. Embiid averaged a career-best 28.5 points a game last season, which ranked fourth in the NBA. That, as well as shooting .513 percent from the field, and grabbing 10.6 rebounds a game resulted in his fourth straight all-star game appearance as a starter.
This past season’s statistics also helped Embiid with his All-NBA second team selection, as well as an All-Defensive second team recognition and a runner-up finish in the race for Most Valuable Player. As well as Embiid played this past season, he’s going to have to raise his level of play with the new contract.
Embiid is a major player, but now he’s getting major dollars. To who much is given, much will be required (Luke 12:48). That’s the way it goes from here on out.
Embiid, a 7-foot, 280-pounder, has a tremendous amount of talent. He can shoot from the perimeter, rebounds and defends. But where he can most help the 76ers is down low. That’s where he can earn all the money he’s getting right now.
If he can play more around the basket, he can be an even more effective player. His bread and butter should be right inside.
In the NBA playoffs, you saw where Milwaukee Bucks star Gianis Antetokounmpo play more down low. Antetokounmpo got out and filled the lanes with his quickness, athleticism and leaping ability, but he also played closer to the basket. This style of play made him better. It also helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA championship.
The other thing to think about with Embiid is he’s going to have to remain healthy. There’s no question he had a big year for the Sixers. It’s just he only played in 51 regular season games because of injuries.
Embiid is 27 years old. Although Embiid is still young, he’s getting older. He’s moving into that next phase of his NBA career. When this contract expires, he will be 31 years old.
Embiid wants to win an NBA championship. He has time to accomplish this goal. Embiid can get there by making the players around him better.
The 76ers haven’t gotten past the Eastern Conference semifinals in the playoffs over the last four years. With this new contract in hand, he needs to figure out how to get it done. This is his time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.