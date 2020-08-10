Joel Embiid left Sunday's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter with a left ankle injury and the Sixers fell, 124-121. They're now 42-28 and next play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Damian Lillard was brilliant on his way to 51 points, while Josh Richardson scored 34, his high as a Sixer, on 13 for 20 shooting. Richardson missed a game-tying three-pointer on the Sixers' last possession, and the team couldn't manage another attempt following a chaotic battle for the offensive rebound.
Below are observations on the game:
Embiid's injury
Embiid grimaced after his left foot landed awkwardly on the basket stanchion during a first-quarter play. His momentum carried him into the stanchion after he ran back on a fast break to contest a shot by Blazers rookie Wenyen Gabriel. Following the play, he appeared to be moving less freely than usual for a few possessions before Brett Brown called a timeout.
With three seeding games remaining before the playoffs, Embiid's health should be the clear priority. His availability matters much more than whether the Sixers catch Indiana or Miami in the standings. A core tenet of the Sixers' plan in Simmons' absence was to lean on Embiid, and he'd been playing like someone who might just be skilled enough to carry a team. In his first four games at Disney World, he'd averaged 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
An admirable effort
While it seemed little was going right for a deflated Sixers team immediately after Embiid left, the effort was good given the circumstances and the team erased a Blazers lead once as large as 17 points.
Richardson led the charge with an offensive showing that was by far his best in Disney World. His jumper from the right wing with 4.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave the Sixers an unlikely 92-91 lead. We've seen in a few games this season that he's capable of scoring in bunches - his 17-point fourth quarters against the Pacers on Jan. 13 and Clippers on Feb. 11 come to mind. Placed in a central offensive role Sunday, he stepped up.
Alec Burks had another efficient, confident performance, scoring 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and again closing over Shake Milton.
For more on this story visit NBC Philadelphia.
