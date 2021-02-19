For the fourth consecutive season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been chosen as a starter for the Eastern Conference team in the NBA All-Star Game. The NBA recently announced the starters for the game.
Embiid is the first 76ers player to be named a starter in four consecutive All-Star Games since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson started seven straight from 2000-06. Embiid is also the seventh player in franchise history to be named an All-Star starter at least four times. The only 76ers with more starting selections are Hall of Famers Julius Erving (11), Dolph Schayes (11) and Iverson (eight).
Embiid, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are the only players to be named starters in each of the las four All-Star Games. In his fifth NBA season, he has led the 76ers to an Eastern Conference-best 19-10 record while averaging 29.7 points (fourth in the NBA, second in the East), 10.8 rebounds (12th in the NBA, seventh in the East), 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.5 minutes a game. No player in NBA history has recorded such averages for a full season.
Over the last 12 games, he has tallied no fewer than 25 points, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Iverson as the only 76ers ever to score 25 plus in 12 or more straight games. Over that span, Embiid is averaging 34.0 points and 10.2 rebounds a game while shooting .543 from the field and .400 from three-point range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.