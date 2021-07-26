It was just a week ago the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship. The next big event on the calendar is the NBA Draft, which will be held on Thursday, July 29. The draft will be televised on ESPN and ABC at 8 p.m.
This could be a big draft for the Philadelphia 76ers who could add a player or two to its roster with the talent pool that's available. The 76ers will be picking at No. 28 in the first round. They also select at No. 50 in the second round of the draft.
The Sixers finished the season with the best record in the league. However, the team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. There's also been a lot of trade talk surrounding point guard Ben Simmons over the last two months.
There seems to be some talented guards and forwards in the draft. At No. 28, they could come away with a talented player at one of these positions. Here's a look at a few players who could there when the Sixers make their first round pick.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Villanova
Forward
6-foot-9, 230 pounds
Robinson-Earl was a terrific player at Villanova. He had a versatile game and could also post up inside. Robinson-Earl can create his own shot off the dribble and step outside and hit the mid-range as well as the three-point shot. He knows how to get good position around the basket for rebounds.
Not only can he play the passing lanes, he's also a good on the ball defender. Robinson-Earl showed potential teams exactly what he was made of when he led the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament. He averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals a game.
Brandon "BJ" Boston
Kentucky
Guard
6-foot-7, 185 pounds
Boston has good height and length in the back-court. He can get out in the open court and can get to the basket at will. Boston proved that he can score, but he also should get more respect as a playmaker. He handed out 40 assists while shooting 30 percent from three-point range.
Boston was also one of the team's best defenders by leading the Wildcats with 33 steals. Kentucky has consistently produced a number of the great players over the years. Last season, the 76ers drafted Tyrese Maxey from Kentucky with their first round pick. Maxey played very well in the NBA playoffs. Boston could have similar success for the Sixers.
Jared Butler
Baylor
Guard
6-foot-3, 195 pounds
Butler was a big part of Baylor's NCAA championship team this spring. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals a game and shot 41.6 from three-point range.
Butler can play both guard positions. He has great anticipation on defense and looks comfortable running the offense. Butler has good speed and can really get down the court. His quickness in the open court led to some easy baskets this past season. He was one of the Big 12 Conference's top all-around players.
