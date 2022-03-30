In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Philadelphia 76ers celebrated the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 Cheyney University Women’s Basketball team on Tuesday night.
The team is the first and only HBCU to advance to a Final Four or National Championship game.
Several members of the historic team were in attendance.
