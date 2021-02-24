Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star game in Atlanta. Simmons has been selected to his third consecutive All-Star game.
In his fourth NBA season, he averages 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals a game. Simmons has scored 20 or more points five times over his last 12 games as he's tallied 19.7 points on .623 shooting, while averaging 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists a game. The stretch includes Simmons' career-high 42-point game against Utah on Feb. 15 when the fourth-year veteran finished the game shooting 15-for-26 from the field and 12-of-13 from the free throw line while adding nine rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. He was the first 76er to put together 49-9-12 performance since Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain on March 18, 1968.
Simmons is one of nine NBA players to post at three triple-doubles this season. He's one of five players in the East with at least 200 assists, and the only player more than Simmons' 206 is Atlanta Hawks' guard Trae Young. Simmons is looking to average 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the fourth straight season to begin his career. The only other 76er record such averages in a season was Chamberlain, who did so twice.
Simmons joins 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was named an all-star starter last week, as 76ers' all-stars. The duo is the sixth pair of 76ers teammates ever named to three straight all-star games, joining Julius Erving and Moses Malone, Erving and Doug Collins, Hal Greer and Wilt Chamberlain, Dolph Schayes and Paul Seymour and Schayes and Larry Costello.
Embiid and Simmons will be in the NBA All-Star Drat, set to be televised on TNT on Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. The Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets' standout Kevin Durant will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.
Doc Rivers, 76ers head coach, will be the head coach for Team Durant. Rivers is the 76ers' first all-star game head coach since Larry Brown in 2001 and will coach an all-star team for the third time in his 22-year career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.