The NBA playoffs will be here in two weeks. It's one of the most exciting times of the year for most basketball fans. The Philadelphia 76ers have given the fans something to cheer about.
The 76ers (45-21) have the best record in the Eastern Conference. They are two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (43-23). The Sixers need just four wins in their final six games to grab the No. 1 seed.
The Sixers are coming off a three-game sweep on the road. The team's road record is 20-14. Last year the Sixers had trouble winning away from the Wells Fargo Center, this year has been a different story.
"Last year, we were dying for a road win," said Doc Rivers, 76ers head coach. "now, we just won three games in a row on the road. So, we'll take them."
The Sixers will be able to catch their breath this weekend with two home games on the schedule. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Then, the Sixers will entertain the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
The Pelicans (30-36) and the Pistons (19-47) have really struggled this season. However, New Orleans still has something to play for. The Pelicans are trying to get into that final slot for the NBA West Play-In Tournament. New Orleans and the San Antonio Spurs are vying for the last spot as the season winds down.
The Pelicans gave the Sixers a hard time in their last meeting with New Orleans coming away with a 101-94 win on April 9. The Pelicans' second-year power forward from Duke Zion Williamson had a big game during the match up. Williamson had 37 points and 15 rebounds in that contest.
He was a big reason why New Orleans came away with the victory. Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 284-pounder, had his way with the Sixers scoring inside and outside.
It was also one of Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid's worst games of the season. Embiid had just 14 points and nine rebounds in that game. Of course, Embiid has been nothing short of sensational this season averaging 29.1 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. The Sixers big man is a strong candidate for the league's Most Valuable Player award.
It's going to be important for the Sixers to play well down the stretch. The No. 1 seed could go a long way in determining how well they do in playoffs.
Brooklyn is on a three-game losing streak, which includes back to back losses to the Milwaukee Bucks (41-24) who are just three games behind the Sixers in the conference standings. The Nets have two straight games on the road against the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls respectively. After that, they have three consecutive games at home to finish the season.
It should be interesting for both teams as the season wraps up.
