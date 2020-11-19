The NBA Draft is over. Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers first round pick, is ready to hit the ground running. The No. 21st selection in the draft is excited about playing for the 76ers.
"It feels like an amazing situation for myself," said Maxey, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound combination guard. "I was talking to my parents about it. I feel like I can go in and make an immediate impact on a contending team, a competitive team.
"That's the way I like to win and it's an organization that seems like that's what they want to do. They want to win now. I feel like I fit right into that culture because I'm going to make those winning plays. I'm going to out there and do what it takes to win and that's what I bring to the team."
Maxey, a Texas native, played one season at Kentucky where he averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in a team-high 34.5 minutes a game. Following his freshman season, he was named to the 2019-20 All-Southeastern Conference second team as well as the SEC All-Freshman team.
The former McDonald's All-American notched a team-high 19.0 points a game in contest against tgop-25 opponents last season. Internationally, Maxey helped the United States pick up a gold medal with the U-18 U.S. National Team in the 2018 U-18 FIBA Americas.
In addition to Maxie, the Sixers selected second rounders Isaiah Joe (No. 49 overall) and Paul Reed (No. 58 overall) in the draft. Joe spent two seasons a Arkansas, in his home state, where he saw action in 60 games tallying 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game. Last season, Joe led the SEC with 3.6 three pointers a game, finishing with the fourth-highest average in the country. Joe set an NCAA freshman record with 113 three-pointers in his first season at Arkansas and was selected to the 2018-19 SEC All-Freshman team.
Reed is originally from Florida. He played his college basketball at DePaul appearing in 93 games over three seasons averaging 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. He was named All-Big East second team. Reed improved his scoring and rebounding averages each year at DePaul. He compiled 142 career blocked shots, which is third in DePaul school history.
Maxey, Joe and Reed will be heading to Sixers training camp in early December.
