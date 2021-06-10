In the NBA, there's nothing more important than being ready when your number is called. So when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers called for shooting guard Malik Benjamin "Shake" Milton to go into the game, he was well prepared for action.
Although Milton had seen limited playing time in the postseason, he certainly responded in a big way to help the 76ers defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 118-102, to win Game 2 and tie up the series at 1-1.
In a reserve role, he entered the game in the third quarter. In 14 minutes, he tallied 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting and 4-for-5 shooting from three point range. He finished with 15 points. These points were crucial because the Sixers needed a boost offensively despite a tremendous effort from center Joel Embiid scoring 40 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
"I thought the second unit was struggling," Rivers said. "We had zero points at halftime from our second unit. I talked to Shake today I said this is a long run man. If we do this right everyone is going to get a shot and stay ready.
"The same thing happened to Furk [Furkan Korkmaz] earlier when he took him out of the rotation. Shake came back last night played one-on-one at 10 o'clock at night. He shot extra. He prepared himself and he believed that he would get another shot and he got it. And he gave us a huge lift. I'm very happy for him personally."
The 76ers will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, June 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. This will be Game 3 of the best of seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.
The playoffs are different from the regular season. A teams success depends on being able to make adjustments and you have to make them quickly. You can't waste a lot of time and have to be able to deal with match-ups.
In order to win you need contributions from everyone. Embiid is averaging 39.5 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, but the Sixers have to maintain some balance as well as consistency against a team like the Hawks. He was really impressed with his performance and has a good feel for the big picture in the playoffs.
"I mean for some reason I felt he was going to be needed before the game," Embiid said. "I told him that to get ready. I love all these guys. I want to win it all. I'm going to need them to do so. I'm extremely happy for him, but the series is only 1-1. There's nothing to be happy about. You got to try win both over there and take one at a time."
The Sixers will on the road for the next two games. After Game 3, they will have another contest with the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, June 14.
Atlanta has played very well at home. The Hawks have a 25-11 record there. They also recorded victories over the New York Knicks at home in the opening round of the playoffs.
