The Philadelphia 76ers made a big free agent signing in getting two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond to add some depth to the frontcourt. Drummond, a nine-year NBA veteran was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers prior to signing with the 76ers.
He based his decision on coming to the Sixers based on playing for Doc Rivers whom he has known for a long time. Drummond, a 6-foot-10, 280-pound center, is willing to play a supporting role with Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid.
“I think for me making a decision to come Philly is based off of Doc [Rivers] really having faith in me to really help this team to do something special despite whatever my role is,” Drummond said. “You know me coming off the bench it really doesn’t matter. I can still be effective coming off the bench and backing up Joel [Embiid]. I think it was a no brainer.
“I’ve always wanted to play for Doc. I’ve known Doc since I was a kid. His son played on the same high school as I. We’ve always had that relationship. So to have the chance to play for him. I took the chance.”
Drummond joins the 76ers after splitting the 2020-21 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers. In total, he appeared in 48 games (all starts) last season, posting averages of 14.9 points and 12.0 rebounds along with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one three NBA players, including Embiid, to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and on block last season.
Speaking of Embiid, Drummond and him have had spirited rivalry on the court particularly during his playing days with the Cavaliers and with the Detroit Pistons before that.
“At the end of the day, it’s a game of basketball,” Drummond said. “It’s a heated game. We’re both competitors. The way we play some time we talk. I don’t think it goes any further than that. I don’t there’s any real beef or malice towards each other. It’s part of the game. We’re on the same team now. It’s nothing that I’m really think about or anything that’s going to bother me.”
Drummond was originally drafted by the Pistons with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 645 career games (594 starts) for Detroit, Cleveland and the Lakers and holds averages of 14.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks a game. His career 13.7 rebounding ranks seventh all-time in NBA history, among players who have played in at least 250 games.
Drummond should give the Sixers plenty of size and strength around the basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.