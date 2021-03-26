The Philadelphia 76ers have added a couple players who could make a big impact with the team. Sixers Daryl Morey, 76ers president of basketball operations, recently announced that the team has acquired George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Ignas Brazdeikis from the New York Knicks in a three-team trade.
The Sixers dealt Tony Bradley and two second-round picks (2025 and 2026) to Oklahoma City and Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, the rights to Emir Preldžić, a 2021 second-round pick and Miami's 2024 second-round (protected Nos. 31-55) to new York. The Knicks also traded Austin Rivers to Oklahoma City as part of the deal.
Hill is the key player in this trade. In his 13th NBA season, he has appeared in 14 games (all starts) with the Thunder, averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26.3 minutes a game. He's shot .508 from the field, .386 from three-point range and .840 from the free throw line. Hill posted a season-high 22 points on Jan. 24 at the L.A. Clippers, shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and has scored in double figures in nine of his 14 games this season.
Overall, Hill has seen action in 799 career games (463 starts) with Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Sacramento, Utah, Indiana and San Antonio, averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.7 minutes a game. A year ago, he was the NBA leader in three-point percentage (.460). Hill's shot .384 from three-point range in his career.
A solid player at both ends of the floor, Hill has accumulated over 700 steals in his career and is one of nine active players shooting at 38-percent from three-point range in 20,000 or more career minutes. His teams have made the playoffs in 11 of his 12 NBA seasons as he's seen action in 127 playoff games (91 starts), raising his scoring average to 12.1 points those games.
Hill, a Indianapolis native, played his college basketball at IUPUI, receiving Summit League Player of the Year recognition in his final season, prior to being selected by San Antonio with the 26 overall section in the 2008 NBA draft.
