The Philadelphia 76ers will head into the offseason with a lot of work to do following disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The Hawks edged the 76ers, 103-96, ending a season where they were expected to make a deep run in the playoffs and content for the league championship.
The Sixers finished the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference hoping that home-court would be a big advantage in the playoffs. Well, the home-court really wasn't much of a factor as they loss three games to the Hawks at home. Moreover, the Sixers came up small in Game 7, which was the biggest contest of the series.
"I'm really disappointed," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. "Honestly, I think everybody is disappointed. Give the Hawks credit Nate McMillan (Atlanta Hawks head coach) did a hell of a job. This is a muddy ugly game tonight. It just seem like they made the right plays.
"We had 17 turnovers. We shot 75 percent from the the free throw line. They just had too many extra shots at the end of the day for us to win the game. Offensively is what it was to me that let us down tonight. I thought the defense hung in there as long as it could. We couldn't make shots, didn't trust the passing tonight. I think that's a great lesson for us, but not the lesson we want to learn in a Game 7."
Sixers were led by center Joe Embiid who had a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris tallied 24 points and shooting guard Seth Curry chipped in with 16 points. However, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons had just five points on 2-for-4 shooting. Simmons did hold Hawks' point guard Trae Young to 5-for-23 shooting from the field. But Young still managed to score 21 points and dishing out 10 assists.
Simmons did finish with 13 assists and eight rebounds. It's just that his offensive shortcomings have overshadowed his other contributions. Simmons really struggled with his free throw shooting in this series. Rivers had to take him off the floor in the crucial moments of the game. He doesn't shoot from the outside and most teams just sag on him defensively. They also cut off the passing lanes which creates a problem for him. He even passed up an opportunity for a dunk in the fourth quarter.
Rivers knows Simmons has a lot of work ahead of him in terms of him improving his game.
"You know obviously he struggled from the free throw line that became a factor in the series," Rivers said. "There's no doubt about that. I still believe in him, but we have work to do. We're going to have to get in the gym put a lot of work in and go for it."
Rivers was asked if Simmons could be a point guard on a championship team during the post-game interview.
"I didn't know the answer to that," Rivers said.
Simmons feels he has plenty of work to do in order to improve his game.
"I didn't shoot well from the [free throw line] in this series," Simmons said. "Offensively, I wasn't there. I didn't do enough for my teammates. There's a lot of things I need to work on."
Meanwhile, the Ben Simmons trade rumors have started circulating with the off-season just beginning. This could be a long summer for him as well as the Sixers.
