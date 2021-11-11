Shippensburg University’s basketball team has a host of Philadelphia area standouts. These players include Mamadou Toure (Upper Darby), Youssef Diabate (Constitution), Rashon Johnson (Simon Gratz) and Kiyon Hardy (Shipley School).
Shippensburg University will open the season against Virginia Union in the PSAC vs. CIAA Conference Challenge on Friday, Nov. 12 in Petersburg, Va. Shippensburg University is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Virginia Union plays in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Villanova basketball standout Jermaine Samuels named to the Julius Erving Award watch listVillanova star forward Jermaine Samuels is one of 20 players named to the Julius Erving Small Forward watch list, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Samuels, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound graduate student, scored 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range in Villanova’s season opening 91-51 win over Mount St. Mary’s. He also had six rebounds.
The winner of the Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date. Former Villanova stars Josh Hart (2017), Mikal Bridges (2018) and Saddiq Bey (2020) all won this ward. They all play in the NBA. Hart plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Bridges plays for the Phoenix Suns. Bey plays for the Detroit Pistons.
