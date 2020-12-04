The Philadelphia 76ers made a lot of moves in the last three weeks. One of 76ers president of basketball operations biggest acquisitions was Seth Curry who they got in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Richardson and the draft rights to Tyler Bey, the No. 36 pick in the draft.
Curry is a big piece for the Sixers. His outside shooting could be a big factor in creating opportunities for center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons. He knows this is a great opportunity for him as well as the team.
"My initial thought is how the basketball part would fit," Curry said. "I was excited about it. You got two guys Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid] who draw a lot of attention to score in the paint and are willing passers and are unselfish. So, I can compliment those guys really well, spread the floor and make plays without the ball and with the ball and bring a different element to the team."
Curry, an eight-year NBA veteran and a career .443 shooter from three-point range, is really coming into his own. He has played with Dallas, Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix and Memphis. He has career averages of 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game. Last season, he connected on over 45-percent of his three-point attempts where he finished third in the NBA in that category.
Curry has come a long way over the years. He originally signed with Golden State after the 2013 NBA Draft and started his pro career with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, before making his NBA debut with Memphis.
As a college player, Curry gradually climbed the ladder of success playing his last three years at Duke after starting his college career at Liberty. As a senior with the Blue Devils, Curry led the team in scoring with an average of 17.5 points a game while shooting .438 percent of his three-point attempts.
He was selected to the All Atlantic Coast Conference first team as Duke put together 30-6 record, getting to the NCAA Elite Eight. Curry's brother, Stephen, is a three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP playing for the Golden State Warriors and his father, Dell, spent 16 seasons in the NBA, capturing the 1993-94 Sixth Man of the Year Award.
"My journey was having to earn it every step of the way from high school to college having to earn my respect and show that I belong by doing it on the floor," Curry said. "i had to earn my opportunity and make the most of it. That's why I'm appreciative of every year and every step of the way. My journey is different and special. I'm just looking forward to the next step of my career."
Curry's first step as a Sixer will be against the Boston Celtics in a preseason game on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Wells Fargo Center. The tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.
