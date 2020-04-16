Roman Catholic High basketball star Jalen Duren has transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida according to Roman Catholic head coach Matt Griffin. Duren, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, averaged 18.1 points and 12.5 rebounds a game. He led the Cahillites to the Catholic League championship game and to the PIAA quarterfinals with an 18-10 overall record.
“Jalen and I had a great relationship,” Griffin said. “I had a great relationship with his family just like all my players I want the best for him. I support him. He knows I’ll always support him in all his decisions when it comes to doing what’s best for him and his family. He’s got my support. I wish him the best in basketball, but more importantly in life.”
Montverde Academy has a terrific basketball program. They had a 25-0 overall record this season. Moreover, the school’s basketball team was ranked No. 1 according to Max Preps Top 25 high school basketball teams.
Duren played some outstanding basketball during his two seasons at Roman Catholic. Last season, he led the Cahillites to the Catholic League championship and the city title. Duren also played USA Basketball and helped the FIBA Americas Men’s U16 win a championship and a gold medal.
Although Roman Catholic is losing a tremendous player with Duren, they should have a great team next season. The Cahillites return 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Justice Williams who earned first-team All Catholic League honors. Roman Catholic also has a brilliant 6-foot-1 freshman guard Xzayvier Brown who played extremely well in the postseason.
“It’s obviously a significant loss,” Griffin said. “We’ll be right where we need to be. There’s no replacing Jalen Duren, but as my high school coach Speedy Morris said, ‘the next guy has got to step up and everybody has to do a little bit more.’ It’s disappointing, but it’s a positive. It gives other players an opportunity. So, somebody will get the opportunity. We’ll look forward to developing the rest of our team.”
