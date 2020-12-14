The Philly fans will get their first peek at the new look Philadelphia 76ers when they face the Boston Celtics in a preseason matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Wells Fargo Center. The tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. on TNT and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Sixers new head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers and his staff has been working with some of the returning players like center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and other from the team that lost to the Celtics in the NBA Bubble last spring.
Rivers has new acquisitions guards Seth Curry and Danny Green, center Dwight Howard and first round draft pick Tyrese Maxey from Kentucky that he's been working with for the first preseason game. He has been pleased with what he's seen at practice from his team.
"I know we have stuff in, but I don't know if we really know it well enough to execute it great," Rivers said. "But it's in, I think it's a little bit of both. Having a lot of stuff in is good for this group because we have to get it in so we can slowly learn it.
"I think they're starting to identify and at least offensively where the sweet spots are offensively in our motion offense. And that's a good thing. Now, we have to try to convert those possessions."
"I think the more you get them playing in their natural way the better with a lot of rules obviously. It's our job to keep teaching that part of it."
This is the first of two preseason games for the Sixers. The second game will be against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on the road. Rivers knows exactly what he wants to do with these two contests.
"I'm not going to mess around," Rivers said. "I'm not going to play guys 48 minutes, but I will play our key players at least in the first half for a lot of minutes and just let them kind of feel the rotation. Then, in the second half, probably go back to preseason basketball."
Rivers feels these preseason games should give him an indication of what kind of condition his team is in.
"I think the conditioning is good," he said. "It's so hard to tell because you're not playing against anybody, but yourselves. So in front of each of other, it looks like we're in decent shape.
"That's what I would say as a group. We're in decent shape, better shape honestly that I thought we would be. I heard that league-wide from most coaches. Everybody has been kind of surprised with the conditioning level. So, that's a good thing."
The 76ers will host the Washington Wizards for their regular season opener at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The tip off will be at 7 p.m.
