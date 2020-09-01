Family means a lot to Overbrook High School and Providence College basketball star Ricky Tucker.
A former standout point guard, Tucker often talks about loyalty. He’s big on honor and he’s a devotee of traditions.
Tucker is also pretty big on history, which explains why the passing of basketball icon John Thompson on Monday hit him like a hard foul on a drive to the basket.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that John Thompson went to Providence,” said Tucker, who was named to the Big East all freshman team during the 1979-80 season. A 1983 graduate, Tucker finished his collegiate career averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 assists per game. He started in 82 of his 113 games played at Providence.
“He was one of the first Black star players to play here,” Tucker said. “When I got to Providence, there was a different kind of buzz when we played Georgetown because of Coach Thompson.”
Thompson, who would’ve turned 79 on Sept. 2, was the first Black head coach to win an NCAA basketball championship. He knew talent. Proof of that can be found in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, where four former Georgetown stars — Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Allen Iverson — are immortalized.
Thompson, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999, was a pioneer. His success helped open doors for other Black coaches. He also wasn’t afraid to take stances. In 1989, Thompson walked off the court before a game against Boston College in protest of Proposition 42, an NCAA measure that would ban academically ineligible freshmen from receiving scholarships. Thompson felt that Black and other minority players would be hurt by it.
Thompson wouldn’t allow his freshman players to speak to the press. There were also times when only he spoke for Georgetown. The press called it “Hoya Paranoia.” Others referred to it as Thompson’s style.
“He stood up,” Tucker said. “He cared about people. He cared about his players. That’s what made him special.”
Thompson was a star at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. He then went to Providence where he led the Friars to the 1963 NIT championship. Thompson was also captain of Providence’s first NCAA tournament team in 1964.
“John Thompson is a legend,” Tucker said. “We had Jimmy Walker, he’s our all-time leading scorer. He’s [former University of Michigan, NBA star and current ESPN commentator] Jalen Rose’s father. Lenny Wilkens [a basketball Hall of Famer] went there. Seeing John Thompson, you knew what he stood for. “
Tucker remembers beating Thompson a few times during his collegiate career. He knew what to expect whenever Providence played Georgetown.
“Non-stop pressure baseline to baseline,” Tucker said. “Aggressive man-to-man, aggressive zone full-court pressure, trapping all over the place. When they got the ball, they pushed it down your throat. They’re dunking on you. They push you around. They’re talking trash. They did everything.
“He commanded respect. His teams commanded respect. I’d drive through a brick wall for any coach but for John Thompson, I’d drive through two brick walls. That’s how much I thought of him.”
