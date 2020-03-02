The Philadelphia Public League basketball coaches have done a great job of putting together this year's all-league team. The Public League has some of the top players in the city.
The postseason has given many players a platform to shine.
In the Public League championship game, Math, Civics and Sciences won its first title behind junior guard Nisine Poplar. Poplar was named Most Valuable Player of the championship game with team's victory over Simon Gratz.
Speaking of Simon Gratz, the Bulldogs defeated Roman Catholic on Saturday to win the Class 6A District 12 championship over the weekend. Gratz senior guard Yassir Stover, who has been a terrific player all season long, was named the league MVP.
In addition to first, second and third team selections, there were coach of the year honors in each division.
Independence Division
First Team — Shaquil Bender, Lincoln, Sr.; Keshaun Hammonds, Constitution, Sr.; D'Maio Massey, Bartram, Sr.; Semaj Oliver, Martin Luther King, Sr.; Yassir Stover (MVP), Simon Gratz, Sr.; Elijah Taylor, Imhotep Charter, Sr.
Second Team — Jacob Beccles, Constitution, So.; Edward Harris, Simon Gratz, Sr.; Tvon Jones, Math. Civics and Sciences, Sr.; Jaquon Lawson, Frankford, Sr.; Quadir Miller, Constitution, Jr.; Kamerohn Roundtree, Imhotep Charter, Sr.; Yasir Rowell, Simon Gratz, Sr.
Third Team — Jarik Baker, Frankford, Sr.; Regjon Knight, Mastery Charter North, Jr.; Marcus Middleton, Math, Civics and Sciences, Sr.; Symir Priester, Sankofa, Jr.; Naji Reed, Imhotep Charter, So.; Naadhir Wood, Math, Civics and Sciences, Sr.; Sam Wylie, Imhotep Charter, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Lynard Stewart, Simon Gratz
Liberty Division
First Team — Aziz Jamal McDaniels, Engineering and Science, Sr.; Siddiq McNair (MVP), Olney, Sr.; Keyishon Miller, West Philadelphia, Jr.; Kylil Turner, String Theory, Sr.; Naim Walker, Overbrook, Sr.
Second Team — A.J. Burneh, Overbrook, Sr.; Sean Hutchinson, People for People, Jr.; Amir Mims, Boys' Latin, Sr.; Rahsad Rayford, Olney, Sr.; Shymar Wiggins, Southern, Sr.
Third Team — Levon Brown, George Washington, Sr.; Adam Clark, Boys' Latin, Jacob DeShazo, Paul Robeson, Jr.; Aaron Dixon, Southern, Sr.; Emmanuel Freeman, Central, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Jason Lawson, Olney
National Division
First Team — Tysheem Bailey, Dobbins, Sr.; Ali Brown, High School of the Future, Sr.; Ibrahim Kane (MVP), Academy of Palumbo, Sr.; Amir Shields, Northeast, Sr.; Asim Wilson, Friere Charter, Jr.
Second Team — Wayne Cooper, Strawberry Mansion, Sr.; Quan Drago, Kensington, Sr.; Malik Gibson, Roxborough, Sr.; James Green, Prep Charter, Sr.; Zaire Ramos, Tacony Academy, Sr.
Third Team — Wayne Bishop, Strawberry Mansion, Sr.; Shawn Donnelson, Dobbins, Jr.; Isaiah Ennis, High School of the Future, Jr.; Kyle Hines, Northeast, Sr.; Malik Nelson, Roxborough, Sr.; Daviohn Scarborough, Academy of Palumbo, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Stan Jones, High School of the Future
American Division
First Team — Isaiah Chambers, Penn Treaty, Jr.; Paul Green, Parkway Center City, Sr.; Nair Pettigrew, SLA Beeber, Sr.; Brandon Richardson (MVP), SLA Beeber, Sr.; Beckett Sanderson, Masterman, Sr.
Second Team — Moussa Diakite, Parkway Center City, Sr.; Sebastian Goldstein, Masterman, So.; Nate Pettus, Hill Freeman, Sr.; Andre Robinson, Penn Treaty, Sr.; Syncere Ross, Franklin Learning Center, Sr.;
Third Team — Tiryse Bucker, Parkway Northwest, Sr.; Rasool Dover, SLA Beeber, Jr.; Tyree Edwards, Hardy Williams, Sr.; Tommy Santiago, Franklin Learning Center, Jr.; Tyshir Tate-Evans, Penn Treaty, Fr.
Coach of the Year: James Brown, SLA Beeber
Colonial Division
First Team — Jeriel Lopez, Esperanza, Sr.; Anair Lyles, Elverson, Jr.; Tyler Morrell, Maritime, Sr.; Devon Stanley (MVP), Maritime, Sr.; Nafee Wilson, Esperanza, Sr.
Second Team — Noor Ahmed, Esperanza, Sr.; Mikai Hooker, Mariana Bracetti, Sr.; Amir Howard, Philadelphia Academy Charter, Jr.; Sergio Santiago, Franklin Towne, Jr.; Dymir Watts, Swenson, So.
Third Team — O'Neal Crammer, Parkway West, Sr.; Willie Davis, Maritime, Sr.; Oscar Francis, Swenson, Sr.; Micah Jack, Science Leadership Academy Center City, Sr.; Jaden Kelley, Girard Academic Music Program, Jr.
Coach of the Year: Ercel Ballenger, Maritime
