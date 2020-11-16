The Philadelphia 76ers will head into the NBA Draft on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (ESPN, 7:30 p.m.) with hopes of getting some players who can take them to the next level. The 76ers will have one pick in the first round at No. 21 and four selections in the second at No. 34, 36, 49 and 58.
This will be the first draft with Daryl Morey, the Sixers new president of basketball operations, head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers and general manager Elton Brand. The 76ers vice president of scouting Vince Rozman has been doing a lot of leg work going into the draft. The Sixers also do a lot of scouting in the city. Rozman is well aware of the talent among the Philadelphia Philadelphia Big 5 schools.
"They're in our backyard we get to see them live, way more than other teams," Rozman said. "Even if we're scouting someone through Temple we see Temple an extra time. Obviously, the talent has been pretty impressive over the last few years especially coming out of Villanova."
Villanova small forward Saddiq Bey is the top local prospect in this draft. Bey, a 6-foot-8, 215-pounder, was named the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. According to the latest NBA Draft.net mock draft, Bey is slotted for the No. 12 pick held by the Sacramento Kings. If Bey were to drift in the draft process and wind up getting down to where the Sixer would pick, they would certainly have to take a look at him.
A couple of players who should be a little closer to the Sixers first round pick are North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony and TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane. Cole and Bane are two players to follow once the draft begins.
Cole, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, played some terrific basketball for the Tar Heels. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals a game. Cole could be a good addition to the backcourt. He could handle the ballhanding chores. Cole has the ability to connect from the perimeter and get to the basket.
Bane, a 6-foot-6, 215-pounder, has good size for the shooting guard position. He averaged 16.6 points, 6-4 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game. Bane was one of the best players in the Big 12 Conference. He finished his career with 1,784 points. She shot 43.3 percent from three-point range.
The 76ers should be able to land a player with this pick. They just have to continue to do their homework and see which player fits into their plans.
