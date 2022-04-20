Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright is reportedly "likely" stepping down from his job with the school after an illustrious two-decade career that included two national championships, four Final Four appearances, and two Naismith Coach of the Year awards.
The Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported Wednesday evening that Wright was "seriously contemplating" retirement and would meet with his family before making the decision.
But shortly afterwards, Charania reported that Wright was "likely" retiring and then pointed to Fordham University coach Kyle Neptune as Wright's successor:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.