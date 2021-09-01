Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons continues to be an ongoing story during the offseason. Simmons has been a subject of several trade rumors over the summer months.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, in a meeting with the 76ers brass that he non longer wants to remain a Sixer. Moreover, sources said the three-time All-Star does not intend to report to training camp.
Simmons, a 6-foot-11, 240-pounder, is coming off a very disappointing postseason particularly against the Atlanta Hawks and has received a great deal of criticism for his performance. He was really exposed in the NBA playoffs in terms of his basketball talents.
Simmons shot a 34.2 percent from the free throw line in the playoffs. At times, he had to be taken off the floor because of his foul shooting. Speaking of shooting, that's been a big issue for Simmons. He rarely if at all takes a shot from three-point range or even a midrange shot.
In the playoffs, teams mostly back off Simmons knowing that it's not likely he's going to shoot from the outside. His lack of aggressiveness has caused a problem at the offensive end.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are having a difficult time finding a team to meet their lofty demands. If the Sixers are interested in trading Simmons, they can't be unrealistic. His trade value isn't high. Teams don't care about him making three All-Star appearances. That's not going to make a difference on the trade market.
Simmons is a good passer and ball handler. He can rebound and defend. Although his defense is a little questionable, he had trouble guarding Trae Young and Bradley Beal in the playoffs. So, this is what you're working with in regards to moving him to another team.
The situation is getting real interesting with training camp starting on Sept. 28. You don't want this issue to be factor at the beginning of a new season. Once again, if the Sixers are going to trade Simmons, the pressure is on.
The biggest thing about trying to move Simmons is getting some players in return that can help you. That's not easy to do when teams know that you're trying to make a deal.
Nevertheless, that appears to be the case. Something could happen in the coming weeks with Simmons. Time will certainly tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.