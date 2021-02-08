The first time I saw John Chaney was in 1969 at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park coaching in the Charles Baker League, a summer league for the pros. Chaney was coaching the Kent Taverneers, a team with two Hall of Famers - Hal Greer and Chet Walker who were stars on the Philadelphia 76ers NBA championship team with Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Lucious Jackson and Wali Jones.
At that time, Chaney was giving instruction to Greer and Walker. The gym was packed, but you could hear Chaney's voice loud and clear. I turned to the person sitting next to me asked him, "Who is that guy coaching Hal Greer and Chet Walker?" He said, "Man, that's John Chaney.'"
He also told me John Chaney was a great basketball player, too. That's amazing when you think about it because Chaney is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.
I remember the late Evening Bulletin and Philadelphia Tribune sports columnist Herm Rogul telling me about Chaney. Rogul wrote a popular sports column titled "People in Sports," for more than 20 years. He knew all the basketball players and coaches in this town.
He told Chaney was a huge star at Ben Franklin High School. In 1951, he was named Public League Player of the Year. Then, he went on to become an NAIA All-American at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach. After that, he spent several years playing in the Eastern Basketball League on the weekends where he was standout.
Getting back to coaching, Rogul told me Chaney won five straight Baker League championships. That's really good the Baker League was loaded with great players like Earl Monroe, Wali Jones, Archie Clark and so many others.
Chaney was a great coach at Sayre Junior High School winning 59 of 68 games and later Simon Gratz where he posted a 63-23 record. Obviously, it didn't take people long to see how good a coach he was on the scholastic level.
In 1972, when Dr. Tony Coma left to become the head basketball coach at Cornell, then Cheyney State (now Cheyney University) president Wade Wilson hired Chaney to become the head coach.
That's where I saw John Chaney and the Cheyney State Wolves in action. I went to Lincoln University, which is right down the road form Cheyney. Both institutions are two of the oldest historically Black colleges and universities in the country.
One of the oldest HBCU rivalries in the country, both schools are very familiar with each other. There are a lot of friends and families that attend Cheyney and Lincoln. . Although Lincoln had some good teams, Cheyney was one of the best small college basketball programs in the country with players like Milton Colston, Dana Clark, Roger Leysath, Charles Murphy and others.
Chaney spent 10 years (1972-82) at Cheyney where he guided the Wolves to the 1978 NCAA Division II championship and built a powerhouse. He put together a 225-59 record.
In 1982, when former Temple president Peter Liacouras hired Chaney to be the head basketball coach of Temple Owls, that was a big moment for the Owls. But it was an even bigger moment for Black coaches. There weren't many Black coaches at the Division I level at that time. Furthermore, Chaney was one of the early Black coaches to go from an HBCU to major Division I program. His trailblazing efforts have opened the doors for a lot of African American coaches.
Chaney would go on to bring national attention to Temple's basketball program. He spent 24 years coaching the Owls to 23 postseason appearances, which included 17 NCAA tournaments. He also went to five Final Eights (1988, 1991, 1993, 1999 and 2001).
You would never know that Chaney was so successful. He was a person who didn't want to draw a lot of attention to his exploits. His interests were in helping others succeed.
I had a chance to got to a few of his 5:30 a.m. practices. If you ever had a chance to go to one, then you could see he was more than just a basketball coach. He actually did more teaching than coaching. He was a no-nonsense guy. He didn't play, but he really cared about his players. Some of them grew up in tough neighborhoods and came families with very few resources. Chaney helped a number of those youngsters.
In 2003, I had a chance to spend a lot of time with Chaney and two of his greatest players Aaron McKie and Eddie Jones. I wrote a book titled "Chaney: Playing for a Legend with Chaney, McKie and Jones.
During that time, I had a chance to see how much really cared about his players. He was more than a basketball coach. He was a father figure to a number of his players with all the advice he would give on a regular basis. Chaney wanted his players to use basketball as a vehicle to provide better lives for their families and communities.
I remember him telling me, "as you rise you must lift." This is just one of his life lessons. Chaney had a way of capturing your attention.
He retired in 2006. It was always great seeing him at Temple for games and special events. Moreover, I really enjoyed some of the phone conversations and interviews that lasted a couple hours. When he passed away on Jan. 29, I thought about all those interviews along with the first day I saw him in the Baker League. He will certainly be missed.
