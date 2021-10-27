Basketball is a big time sport. It’s good to see the game being use to make a difference in the lives of young people off the court.
Reach Out and Read Basketball Tournament fits into that category. The goal of the tournament is to raise $200,000 to purchase 75,000 books for patients at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The eighth annual basketball tournament will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Germantown Friends School, 31 West Coulter Street. The tournament will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A year ago, the tournament was cancelled do to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the basketball courts will be packed with the players at the day-long tournament. In 2019, the tournament raised more than $110,000 to benefit St. Christopher’s. The tournament had over 160 players on 14 teams with each competing for the championship in a two-division, round-robin format. There are 40 volunteers that participate including officials and scorekeepers.
Reach Out and Read is a national nonprofit organization that trains pediatricians and nurse practitioners in its early literacy program at nearly 6,000 pediatric primary care sites across the country, and supplies brand-new books for children up to age 5 to take home from well-child visits. The children receive books, and the parents learn how important and satisfying it is read with their children.
“The best predictor of high school graduation is 4th grade reading level, and a 3-year-old’s reading level is actually the best predictor of that,” said Hans Kersten, M.D., a pediatrician at St. Christopher’s and one of the tournament’s organizers in a statement. “Reach Out and Read is an evidence-based, cost-effective way to promote literacy in families. And it’s the most fun we get to do as pediatricians.”
Studies have shown that in Philadelphia, 46 percent of children are prepared with the skills they need to start kindergarten. When children do not have books or someone reading to them, they enter school lagging in vocabulary, language, reading and listening skills. Failure and dropout rates are much higher for those children, continuing the cycle of poverty into the next generation, and these gaps in literacy have only been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament is a major fundraiser for St. Christopher’s in the effort to help kids in the North Philadelphia community have access to books. Since the program started at the hospital in 2001, 800,000 books have been given to patients there free of charge, and literacy guidance has been provided to more than 350,000 families.
