It’s always good to have a player who can make the big shot with the game on the line. Math, Civics and Sciences has that player. His name is Nisine Poplar and he can really shoot a basketball.
Poplar showed his brilliant touch when he connected on a clutch three-point shot for MC&S to send the game into overtime against Imhotep Charter in the Public League semifinals Tuesday night at South Philadelphia High School. Math, Civics & Sciences, behind Poplar’s 18 points, helped to defeat the reigning league champion Panthers 75-65 in OT to advance to the Public League championship game.
“I’ve been saying it all year,” MC&S head coach Lonnie Diggs said “He’s a special talent. He kept his composure with the foul trouble and kept playing. He’s unflappable. We’re confident he can make those shots and did it today. He led us to victory.”
The Mighty Elephants trailed the Panthers 38-24 at the half. MC&S put on a furious rally in the second half and was able to force the game into overtime and come away with the win.
“We’ve been a fourth quarter team all year,” Diggs said. We’ve down by double digits. I think the guys did a good job fighting through adversity getting down early and kept their composure and came through in the end.”
Poplar, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, has been one of the top players in the city. He has the ability to create his own shot and can move without the ball.
“It’s just confidence,” Poplar said. “I knew I was going to make it. I just wanted to win. I didn’t care how many points I had as long we won.”
Poplar was a big factor in the victory over Imhotep Charter. However, he did receive some help from 6-foot-4 senior forward Tvon Jones, who had a team-high 19 points, and 6-foot-8 senior forward Naadir Woods, who chipped in with 13 points.
“They’re both good players,” Diggs said. “They’re both actually under-recruited. Those are two guys that wherever they go at the next level they’re going to be successful.”
This will be Math, Civics and Sciences (20-5) first trip to the Public League finals. MC&S will play Simon Gratz on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the league title at Temple’s Liacouras Center.
“This will be our first trip to the Public League championship,” Diggs said. “It’s special.”
Simon Gratz was able to get to the finals by crushing Lincoln, 70-39, in the league semifinals. The Bulldogs (22-4) were led by their two guards — 5-foot-7 senior Yasir Rowell (19 points) and 6-foot senior Yassir Stover (12 points). Lynard Stewart, Simon Gratz head coach, was very impressed with his backcourt including 5-foot-11 senior Edward Harris who handled the ball and played a good floor game.
“Their relentless and amazing,” Stewart said. “If I was on an opposing team, I wouldn’t want to see three guards running around and chasing me around. They’ve been amazing all year. That’s why were where we are.”
Stewart thought the guards did a great job of moving the ball on offense.
“I actually made reference to the Villanova game when they played Temple,” Stewart said. “They kept highlighting one play five players touched the ball and finally they got a shot in the corner. That’s how we got to be just get the best shot. Let’s just try to find the best shot and pass it around and play for each other and good things can happen.”
Simon Gratz 6-foot-5 senior forward Ross Carter contributed 14 points in the victory.
Prior the boy’s championship game, Mastery Charter North will face Imhotep Charter for the girl’s Public League championship game. The tipoff will be at 5 p.m.
