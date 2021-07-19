Portland Trailblazers' center Enes Kanter hosted a basketball camp at City Athletics Inc. in North Philadelphia Sunday, July 19th. The NBA player spent the afternoon with kids aged 8-18 running basketball drills and teaching them new skills. After playing basketball he answered questions from the kids and signed autographs.
Spending time with the children is important to Enes Kanter and he's a fan of the city of Philadelphia. “Giving back is the most important thing...Philly is one of my favorite places to come (to). (It’s) a lot of great Turkish food, a big Turkish community. So I just wanted to come here and give back!”, Kanter said.
This event was made possible from a collaborative effort from the Multi Faith Neighbor Network and the Peace Islands Institute which foster relationships for people of the Christiain, Muslim, and Jewish faith.
Imam Idris Abdul Zahir, the event coordinator and board member of Masjidullah: The Center for Human Excellence, claims this event was about getting people of different groups and cultures together through the sport of basketball. “For me this was a beautiful event, it couldn’t have gone any more perfect” he said. “The idea was to give Philadelphia youth the opportunity to meet a NBA player and also have different congregations come together to show unity and commonality among groups.”
