When Governor Tom Wolf decided to close the schools for the rest of the year because of the COVIC-19 crisis along with the PIAA’s announcement that winter sports and spring sports were canceled, it put the finishing touches on the high school sports season. For a number of basketball players both boys and girls who were in the state playoffs, they didn’t get a chance to finish the postseason. On the other side of the ledger, the athletes didn’t get a chance to compete in spring sports such as track and field, baseball and softball.
Philadelphia high school coaches know that when it comes to scholastic sports is all about the athletes. During this pandemic, everyone wants to remain healthy and safe. Now that the seasons are officially over the coaches understand the disappointment, but continue to provide support and guidance for the athletes during this time.
Lonnie Diggs, Math Civics & Sciences head basketball coach, led his team to the school’s first Public League championship this season. The Mighty Elephants were also defending Class 2A state champions. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to defend their title.
“It’s a tough situation for the kids particularly for the seniors,” Diggs said. “Trying to get to that championship is really big for a lot of our seniors. It’s a shame they won’t get the opportunity. But I think the situation we’re in right now it’s understandable.”
David Hargrove, Imhotep Charter head girls’ basketball coach, plans to stay in touch with his players. Hargrove knows this is an important time as far as players going on to college.
“Just keep reaching out and working with the kids,” said Hargrove, who guided the Panthers to the Public League championship game this season. “With the colleges figuring out the senior class, the 2020 kids and getting those kids done. It’s going to carry over to the juniors coming back. We have to do the same types of things. We have to get film together and make phone calls and get those contacts. Just being proactive is the main thing.”
Engineering and Science head track and field coach Ray Womack won’t be able to see his team perform this spring. E&S is coming off a great indoor track season that saw them win the first Public League indoor title.
“We had a lot of depth.” Womack said. “We had 72 kids on the outdoor roster. We thought we would actually be able to win our league [Public League] championship and maybe even the district [District 12] championship.
“We actually won the indoor championship. It was the first Public League indoor [track] championship. Our boys won the inaugural Public League indoor championship. So, we were really excited, but then everything happened. The overall plan is going to see how the summer is going to be.”
