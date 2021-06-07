If you are a Philadelphia basketball fan, then you more than likely have been following the Philadelphia 76ers during the postseason. However, there are some native Philly players in the post-season making an impact in the NBA playoffs.
Former Prep Charter star Marcus Morris Sr. is one of the standouts making a huge impact on the court. Morris scored 23 points to help the LA Clippers defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 126-111, in an exciting Game 7 performance on Sunday. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and 7-for-9 from three-point range.
Morris, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound small forward, played big role in the Clippers scoring that included small forward Kawhi Leonard (28) and shooting guard Paul George (22). Morris also had five rebounds.
He has been averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds a game in the postseason. His twin brother Markieff Morris, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble last season, is following him during the NBA playoffs. The Clippers will face the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, which begins at 10 p.m. on TNT.
The Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the opening round. Former Villanova and Great Valley basketball star Mikal Bridges, who grew up in the Overbrook section of the city, plays for the Suns. Bridges, a 6-foot-6, 209-poun small forward, is averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game in the playoffs. The Suns are playing the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.
The NBA Eastern Conference semifinals also has a couple local players. Former Friends' Central star De'Andre Hunter and Westtown School product Cam Reddish play for the Atlanta Hawks. Hunter, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound small forward, is averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds a game in the playoffs. He missed the Hawks' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sore right knee.
