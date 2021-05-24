It was an exciting year for women's college basketball in Philadelphia. There were several outstanding players throughout the city. Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist was recently announced as the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year, while Temple guard Jasha Clinton was named Rookie of the Year, and Villanova head coach Denise Dillon was chosen as Philadelphia Big 5 Coach of the Year.
The major award winners include Siegrest, Clinton and Dillon, in addition to Villanova senior forward Brianna Herlihy being named the Most Improved Player and Saint Joseph's forward Katie Mayock earning Big 5 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
Siegrist, Clinton and Herlihy are joined on the All-Big 5 first team by Temple forward Mia Davis and La Salle guard Claire Jacobs. The All-Big 5 second team includes a trio of Saint Joseph's Hawks in Katie Jekot, Kaliah Henderson and Gabby Smalls along with Villanova forward Sarah Mortensen, La Salle's Kayla Spriull and Temple's Alexa Williamson.
Siegrist was recognized as the Big 5 leading scorer averaging 22.8 points a game. Jacobs shot 80.7% (92-144) from the foul line and was the Big 5 leading free-throw shooter.
Siegrist aslo tallied 9.8 rebounds a game during her sophomore season. In 24 games, she had 13 double-doubles and scored 30 or more points in six games. She earned USBWA (United States Basketball Writers Association) Women's All-American third-team honorable mention, was a Katrina McClain Award finalist, and was a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection.
Clinton finished the season averaging 14.4 points and 4.0 assists a game. She was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team and was AAC Freshman of the Week three times. Clinton led the Owls in steals with 47 and three-pointers with 43.
Dillon finished her first season as head coach of the Wildcats by guiding her team to the WNIT quarterfinals with a 17-7 record and a 9-5 Big East slate.
Herlihy started in all 24 games this season for Villanova while averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. She was named to the All-Big East second team and finished second on the team in points, assists and rebounds.
Mayock is a double major at Saint Joseph's in business intelligence and Spanish and has a 3.90 grade point average. This season she appeared in 17 games, while making six starts and averaged 6.4 points an 4.8 rebounds a game.
