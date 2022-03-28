History was made when North Carolina’s first-year head coach Hubert Davis and Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway matched up Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
With a chance to play in the Final Four on the line, Sunday’s East Regional Elite Eight, it was the second time in the NCAA tournament that two Black coaches matched up in the regional final.
North Carolina won the game, 69-49, but both coaches made a lasting imprint.
For Davis, he became the first coach since Bill Guthridge in 1998 to reach the Final Four in his first season as a head coach. Davis is just the ninth coach of all time to hit that feat.
Davis, who also played in a Final Four at North Carolina and coached in two as an assistant coach, downplayed the significance.
“I know maybe it’s hard to believe or understand, but it really isn’t about me at all,” Davis said. “I’ve been to a Final Four as a player and as a coach. I played at Carolina. I played in the NBA. It’s not my time; it’s their time. And so, the satisfaction that I have is when things work out for our kids, and that’s what brings me joy. And I don’t know how you do the job any other way but with a heart of service and appreciation for the kids.
This has nothing to do about me. This is 100 percent about them.”
Sunday marked their 130 NCAA tournament victory for the Tar Heels as a team, breaking a tie with Kentucky for most all-time. It was also the 21st time they clinched a Final Four berth, also a record.
For Holloway and Saint Peters, its entire NCAA run was history. The Peacocks were the ultimate Cinderella, knocking off two-seed Kentucky, seventh-seed Murray State, and third-seed Purdue, becoming the first-ever 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.
Holloway was asked what he would remember most about his team’s run.
“That a group of guys came in here no one gave a chance to, no one believed in, but the people in our locker room that’s in our program, administration, us, and made history,” Holloway. “They shocked the world. You’ve got guys that’s going to be remembered for things that they could tell their kids and grandkids. It’s a story within a story. I’m super proud of these guys. They came in and made history. Point-blank, period. No one has done it. The last team to do it was P.J. Carlesimo’s team. Saint Peter’s did it. Period. Saint Peter’s made it to the Elite Eight. Great story.”
It has been rumored that Holloway will become the next head coach at his alma mater Seton Hall, parlaying his tournament success into a big-time job. However, Holloway was not ready to discuss that Sunday.
“I’m not worried about that right now,” Holloway said. “I’m worried about those 15 young men whose hearts are broken and really down. It’s my job as their leader to cheer them up, make sure they understand what they did the last two weeks. And like I said, we’re going to walk out of here the same way we walked in here, with our head up.”
