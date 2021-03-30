The Catholic League was loaded with a number of great high school basketball players this season. The amount of talent was very evident in the Philadelphia Catholic League Boys' Basketball Coaches' All-League team.
The All-League voting was done by the league's 15 head coaches, which picked a first, second and third team. Archbishop Wood guard Rahsool Diggins was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Diggins was also chosen as the 2020-21 MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Boys' Basketball Player of the Year.
He averaged 18.6 points while guiding Archbishop Wood to the league championship and a spot in the PIAA 6A championship guard. Diggins, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior guard, had a game-high 26 points and tallied four steals in Archbishop Wood's 58-57 loss in the state title game. He has signed a letter of intent to the University of Connecticut for 2021-20 season.
Jason Fisher, Devon Prep head coach, was selected as the William Speedy Morris Coach of the Year.
Here is a list of the league's top players:
First-Team: Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood; Hysier Miller, Neumann-Goretti; Daniel Skillings, Roman Catholic; Marcus Randolph, Archbishop Wood; Khalil Farmer, Roman Catholic; Dasheon Shepherd, Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan; Jaylen Stinson, Archbishop Wood
Second-Team: Christian Tomasco, Archbishop Ryan; Zaakir Williamson, Neumann-Goretti; Justin Moore, Bishop McDevitt; Muneer Newton, Archbishop Wood; Xzayvier Brown, Roman Catholic; Jimmy King, St. Joseph's Prep; Nahseer Johnson, Father Judge; Horace Simmons, La Salle
Third-Team: Eric Chamberlain, West Catholic; Chris Evans, Neumann-Goretti; Chris Evans, Neumann-Goretti; Kaseem Watson, West Catholic; Terrell Pitts, Bishop McDevitt; Nix Varano, La Salle
