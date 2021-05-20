There were some great college players in the city this season. If you had chance to watch them, then you saw some terrific basketball.
The Philadelphia Big 5 recently honored it's top award winners for the college basketball season. Villanova guard Collin Gillespie was recently announced as the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year, while Temple's Damian Dunn and Saint Joseph's Jordan Hall were named Co-Rookie of the Year, and Villanova head coach Jay Wright was selected as the Philadelphia Big 5 Coach of the Year.
The big award winners were Gillespie, Dunn, Hall and Wright, as well as Saint Joseph's forward Taylor Funk earning Most Improved Player Award, while La Salle's Christian Ray picked up the Big 5 Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
Gillespie and Funk were joined on the All-Big 5 first team by a pair of Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jermaine Samuels and Saint Joseph's guard Ryan Daly. The All-Big 5 second team includes Dunn, Hall, Villanova guards Justin Moore and Caleb Daniels, Temple's Khalif Battle and La Salle guard Sherif Kenney.
Daly was recognized as the Big 5 leading score averaging 18.5 point a game, while Funk shot 83.8 percent (57-68) from the free throw line and was the Big 5 leading free throw shooter.
In 20 games this season, Gillespie tallied 14.0 points a game along with 2.88 assist-to-turnover ratio. He was also named third-team All-American by the National Associates of Basketball Coaches and was named Co-Big East Player of the Year.
In his first season, Dunn appeared in 13 games and averaged 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game earning a spot on the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie team. Hall during his rookie season at Saint Joseph's was a Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team selection and averaged 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. Hall's assists per game led all freshman nationally and he recorded the fourth triple-double in saint Joseph's program history.
Wright led Villanova to the Big East regular season championship and an 18-7 record overall and a appearance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Funk averaged 17.4 points a game led the Hawks with 52 made three-points this season, nearly doubling his points a game total from last season. Ray, who has a 4.0 grade point average as a double major in accounting and finance, averaged 7.5 points a game and led the team in rebounds a game with 6.0 this season.
