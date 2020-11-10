The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled today its 2020-21 City Edition uniform spotlighting the team's connection to the history of Philadelphia. The uniform highlights Boathouse Row, a historic national landmark located along the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Black is the major color in the uniform. The design is inspired by the Philadelphia view Boathouse Row provides at night. The uniform displays the boathouse lined with lights that reflects an evening on the river, which creates a good visual on the jersey.
"We love telling the story through the 76ers brand, specifically of our great city and always honoring our history," said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers president in a statement. "This year, we celebrate our city edition uniform by blending the old and the new specifically for the greatest fans in the world to enjoy."
The 2020-21 City Edition was designed in collaboration with two-time all-star and 2019-20 All-Defensive first team selection Ben Simmons, who in his rookie season requested that Heck develop a black uniform. In turn, Heck offered Simmons a "deal." If Simmons were to earn 2017-18 Rookie of the Year honors, he'd be included in the uniform design process the following year. After joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only two rookies in NBA history to post at least 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists a game, he captured the award and became a big part of the design's development.
"Growing up in Australia, I always associated the 76ers with the black uniform that Allen Iverson wore in the early 200s. I'm a lover of both fashion and basketball, so to combine the two and be part of the design process for the first black 76ersw uniform in over a decade was amazing," Simmons said in a statement. "I'm grateful the team included me from the jump and can't wait to wear this jersey next season."
The team's first primarily black uniform since 2008-09 also tied in the classic red, white and blue on the edges of the uniform's top, as well as on the waistband of the shorts. The text "Philadelphia" is printed in white, with a blue drop shadow, across the front of the uniform, beneath the imagery of Boathouse Row, with the player's number above it.
The back of the uniform features the continuation of the Boathouse Row theme with the player's number above it and their name below. The Boathouse Row design is two-tone, featuring a white color representative of the light fixtures on each boathouse and a glossy black, mirroring the reflection that the Schuylkill projects back onto the boathouses. In addition, on the waistband is the Liberty bell, while "hidden" underneath the flap of the shorts is the severed snake, taken from Benjamin Franklin's political cartoon in 1754.
Fans can buy the 76ers 2020-21 City Edition uniform on Dec. 3.
(0) comments
