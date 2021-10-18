The Philadelphia 76ers will tip off its regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road Wednesday night, Oct. 20 (NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.). The Sixers home opener will be on Friday, Oct. 22 (ESPN, 7:30 p.m.) against the Brooklyn Nets.
The schedule is in place, but what about the 76ers' 6-foot-10 point guard Ben Simmons. He has cleared COVID protocols and has returned to practice after holding out during the preseason and making a request for a trade. He has been practicing with the team.
Right now, a decision on whether Simmons will play in the season opener hasn't been determined yet. Of course, if he doesn't play against New Orleans, will he play on Friday against Brooklyn?
"When he's ready, he'll play," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.
Former Sixers star guard and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had a message for Simmons who could face a round of boos from the Philly fans after this saga. Iverson sent Simmons a tweet "Follow Gods plan and execute Lil bro @BenSimmons.. #PhillyUnite #Best Fans in The World."
It's hard to see what's going to happen with Simmons or how he's going to play. If and when he plays for the Sixers how is he going to handle the situation? How is he going to help them? There are a lot of questions that won't really be answered until he takes the court.
That may sound strange for a player who has made three all-star teams, but that's something Rivers will have to figure out. Simmons, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, was very disappointing during the playoff last spring. He really didn't play particularly well against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.
Simmons shot 34 percent from the free-throw line during the playoffs. Moreover, he didn't shoot the ball from the floor during the crucial moments of the game.
It's not a secret now teams know his weakness is shooting from the outside. His strengths are handling the basketball, getting out in the open court and playing the passing lanes on defense.
However, the Sixers may want to try something different. They could take him off the ball and move him to the frontcourt. At least, he'll be closer to the basket, which may increase his scoring opportunities.
The Sixers could start second-year guard Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Maxey has the ability to penetrate, hit the open man and throw the lob pass. Simmons could be the recipient of his lob passes.
Although Simmons has been practicing with the team. It's going to take some time for him to get acclimated following his lengthy holdout.
Meanwhile, the Sixers are really going to need another terrific season from center Joel Embiid who is arguably the best big man in the NBA. Embiid, a 7-foot, 280-pounder, averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game.
The Sixers need to play through Embiid in order to be a contender in the East. Furthermore, he has to play around the basket and less on the perimeter. With him down low, he can easier baskets and attract double teams.
The Sixers are surrounded with shooters. They have guards Seth Curry, Danny Green and Shake Milton along with forwards Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz. They all shoot around 40 percent or higher from three-point range. In addition, Harris and Curry are good midrange shooters.
The team has the ability to score from the outside. Simmons could give them another option in the lane. If nothing else, he could use his passing skills while moving closer to that dunker spot around the basket.
The Sixers have a lot to deal with as the season begins. They have to work with Simmons and see exactly how he's going to play after a tumultuous off season.
The team also has plenty of competition in the NBA's eastern Conference. Of course, the Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning NBA champions. The Brooklyn Nets who some NBA experts feel they could win the league title. The Atlanta Hawks and Miami are two other teams to watch.
It's going to be interesting to see what how Simmons handles his situation and how well the team plays early on.
Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.