In what could be a real tough matchup, The Philadelphia 76ers will battle the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The game of this best of seven series will begin Monday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The Sixers appear to have their hands full against the Celtics especially without 6-foot-10 all-star forward Ben Simmons who had subluxation surgery on his left knee. Simmons is a great defender. He can handle the ball, hit the open man and get out in the open court. The Sixers could really use his defensive prowess against the Celtics' all-star power forward Jayson Tatum, who is a terrific offensive player.
Sixers head coach Brett Brown will have to find a way to neutralize Tatum with his ability to shoot the three-point shot and explode to the basket. Brown may want to try 6-foot-5 shooting guard Josh Richardson on him. Richardson has some length and quickness.
Without Simmons, the 76ers will need a big series from 6-foot-8 small forward Tobias Harris and 7-foot center Joel Embiid. Harris has been the team's most consistent player during the restart scoring over 20 points in most of the games. He's been a good roll shooting the basketball.
Embiid certainly had his moments in the bubble. He had an impressive 41 points and 21 rebounds in a losing effort to the Indiana Pacers. However, he has been slowed by left ankle soreness and a right wrist injury.
Shake Milton, the 76ers point guard, will be tested in his first playoff appearance. Milton should be able to spot up for his three-point shot. He's very comfortable shooting from long range. It's his defense that has to be sharp. He will probably draw the Celtics' playmaker Kemba Walker, who can create his own shots off the dribble. Walker can shoot from beyond the arc as well.
The last time the Sixers faced the Celtics was in 2018. Boston won that series 4-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. At that time, power forward Al Horford was a member of the Celtics. Horford really hurt the Sixers with his all-around play.
Last summer, Horford, a five-time all-star, signed with the Sixers as a free agent. It's been somewhat of an up-and-down season for him. Although he did average 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game for him this season. Horford, a 6-foot-9, 240-pounder, could be a factor with his outside shooting and play around the basket.
The other Sixers to watch are 6-foot-5 rookie guard Matisse Thybulle, 6-foot-7 power forward Mike Scott and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Alec Burks. The Celtics other standouts are 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jaylen Brown, 6-foot-7 small forward Gordon Hayward and 6-foot-3 point guard Marcus Smart.
The second game of this series will be played on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.