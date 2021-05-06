There are a number of great high school basketball players throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Many of them are from the Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues.
The Pennsylvania Sportswriters have selected its All-State team, which features several Public and Catholic League basketball standouts in the different classifications. In addition to some of them being named to the first, second and third teams, there were a few stars who earned state player of the year honors.
In the Public League, Constitution High 5-foot-11 senior guard Quadir Miller was named to the first team in Class 2A. Miller's teammate 6-foot-3 junior guard Jacob Beccles received second team honors.
Sankofa Freedom Academy 6-foot-4 senior small forward/shooting guard Symir Priester was selected to the first team. The Warriors' 6-foot sophomore point guard Shemar Wilbanks was named to the third team.
In Class 3A, Math, Civics & Sciences 6-foot-5 senior guard Nisine Poplar was a first team selection. Poplar will play his college basketball at the University of Miami next season.
In Class 5A, Imhotep Charter's 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Justin Edwards was named to the first team. The Panthers' 6-foot sophomore guard Rhamir Barno landed a spot on the third team. Imhotep Charter won the Public League basketball championship this season. Also on the third team is 6-foot-5 junior forward Denzel Figueroa from Engineering & Science.
In the Catholic League, Archbishop Wood had a powerhouse basketball team. The Vikings' 6-foot-3 senior guard Rahsool Diggins was a first team selection. Diggins was also named the 6A Player of the Year. He will play his college basketball at the University of Connecticut next season. Archbishop Wood 6-foot-5 senior forward Marcus Randolph was named to the first team.
The Vikings had two players - 6-foot-5 senior forward Daeshon Shepherd and 6-foot senior guard Jaylen Stinson who secured spots on the second team. Roman Catholic 6-foot-3 junior guard Khalil Farmer was named to the second team.
Roman Catholic 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown and 6-foot-5 junior forward Daniel Killings were named to the third team.
In Class 4A, Neumann-Goretti 6-foot-2 senior guard Hysier Miller was named to the first team. Miller was selected as the Class 4A Player of the Year. He will be playing his college basketball at Temple University next season. Archbishop Carroll 6-foot-8 senior forward Anquan Hill was a first team selection.
Hill's teammate Moses Hipps, a 6-foot-3 freshman, was named to the third team.
In Class 3A, Bishop McDevitt 6-foot-1 junior guard Justin Moore was named to the second team.
